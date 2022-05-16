Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.95 Million

Brokerages expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) to report $74.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.90 million and the lowest is $70.00 million. Casa Systems reported sales of $92.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year sales of $335.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $340.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $449.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Casa Systems.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 49.71% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Casa Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Casa Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casa Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASA. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 75.0% during the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 715,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 334.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 36,071 shares during the period. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casa Systems stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.09. 680,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.20. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

About Casa Systems (Get Rating)

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casa Systems (CASA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.