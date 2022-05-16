Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Stock Holdings Raised by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 158.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Cavco Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $234.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.00 and a fifty-two week high of $327.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.69.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVCO shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $426.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

