Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,921 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Cedar Realty Trust worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 23.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,831,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 285.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 83,483 shares during the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bruce J. Schanzer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,187 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,236. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDR shares. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $25.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.02. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

