Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. Cemtrex has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 23.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.81%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cemtrex by 703.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 64,256 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cemtrex during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cemtrex by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 70,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cemtrex (Get Rating)

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.