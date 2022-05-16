Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Cemtrex stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. Cemtrex has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 23.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.81%.
About Cemtrex (Get Rating)
Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.
