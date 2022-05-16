Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Short Interest Up 57.3% in April

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,260,000 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the April 15th total of 11,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CVE stock opened at $20.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 2.49. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.21). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. Equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.47%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,598,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 200,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 26,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter valued at $5,320,000. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

CVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.96.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.