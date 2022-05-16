Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CENTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of CENTA stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.07. 4,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,063. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.08. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.
