Centrifuge (CFG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $363,627.00

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000891 BTC on exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $64.41 million and $363,627.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.08 or 0.00518488 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00035884 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,960.15 or 1.73723984 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008600 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 242,852,445 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars.

