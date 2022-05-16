Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Centrus Energy Corp. is a supplier of enriched uranium fuel for commercial nuclear power plants. The Company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Company also provides contract work services for the U.S. Department of Energy and its contractors. Centrus Energy Corp., formerly known as USEC Inc., is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of LEU opened at $21.29 on Thursday. Centrus Energy has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $88.88. The firm has a market cap of $306.43 million, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.43.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.50). Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 91.68% and a net margin of 58.67%. Research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centrus Energy news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,719. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $529,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,590 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centrus Energy (LEU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.