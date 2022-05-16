CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) PT Raised to C$3.25

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CESDF. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.43.

Shares of CESDF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.93. 78,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,920. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.46.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

