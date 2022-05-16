Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Bought by Berry Street Capital Management LLP

Berry Street Capital Management LLP grew its position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Berry Street Capital Management LLP owned about 0.06% of Change Healthcare worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 54,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.75 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.05.

Shares of CHNG stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.98. The company had a trading volume of 740,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,043. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average is $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -94.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

