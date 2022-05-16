Chardan Capital Trims NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Target Price to $9.00

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Chardan Capital from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NeuBase Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.
Shares of NBSE opened at $0.95 on Friday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $5.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 351,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.
