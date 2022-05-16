Chardan Capital Trims NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Target Price to $9.00

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Chardan Capital from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NeuBase Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NBSE opened at $0.95 on Friday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $5.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12.

NeuBase Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBSE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 351,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

About NeuBase Therapeutics (Get Rating)

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.