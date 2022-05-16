Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) Short Interest Update

Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS OIGLF remained flat at $$0.23 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16. Chariot has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.33.
About Chariot (Get Rating)
