Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) Short Interest Update

Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OIGLF remained flat at $$0.23 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16. Chariot has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.33.

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,476 square kilometers, and Lixus license comprising an area of approximately 2,390 square kilometers in Morocco; four shallow water blocks totaling an area of 768 square kilometers in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil; and three cost pools being Central Blocks in Namibia.

