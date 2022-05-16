Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.
Shares of CTHR opened at $1.38 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $42.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.39.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTHR. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Get Rating)
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR)
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.