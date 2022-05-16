Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of CTHR opened at $1.38 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $42.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.39.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTHR. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Get Rating)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

