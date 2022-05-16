ChartEx Trading Down 21.8% Over Last Week (CHART)

ChartEx (CHART) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $64,200.53 and approximately $340.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ChartEx has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

