Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Trading 8.2% Higher

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.41 and last traded at $19.70. 211,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,125,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Chegg from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Chegg from $45.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Chegg from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chegg from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average of $29.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Chegg had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Chegg by 2,703.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Chegg by 501.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

