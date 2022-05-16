Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.85 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) to post sales of $6.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cheniere Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.25 billion. Cheniere Energy reported sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will report full-year sales of $28.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.08 billion to $30.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.13 billion to $24.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cheniere Energy.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

LNG traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.76. The company had a trading volume of 29,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,751. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

