Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the April 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $23.65. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,054. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.94. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $29.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2031 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CSSEP Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

