China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Short Interest Up 42.4% in April

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,096,000 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the April 15th total of 2,174,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,740.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHOLF remained flat at $$1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96. China Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.09.

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Drilling Services, Well Services, Marine Support Services, and Geophysical Acquisition and Surveying Services.

