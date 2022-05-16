CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the April 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CHSCN opened at $24.39 on Monday. CHS has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $28.87.
About CHS (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CHS (CHSCN)
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.