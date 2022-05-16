Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 11,692 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 145,300 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.81.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dryden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 67.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 376,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 152,200 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the first quarter worth $249,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V during the 1st quarter valued at $493,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

