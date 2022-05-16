Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $272.29.
CHDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.
NASDAQ CHDN traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $192.85. 5,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,237. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $175.01 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.13.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.
About Churchill Downs (Get Rating)
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.
