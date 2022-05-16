Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $272.29.

CHDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

NASDAQ CHDN traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $192.85. 5,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,237. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $175.01 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 87.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

