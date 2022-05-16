Citigroup Inc. Buys 9,945 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,945 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of Gartner worth $31,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth approximately $135,777,000. Stone Run Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on IT. TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.50.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $255.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.18. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.50 and a one year high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $273,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eileen Serra acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $251.99 per share, for a total transaction of $176,393.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,393. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,327. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gartner (Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.