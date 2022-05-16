Citigroup Inc. Cuts Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 395,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,030 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.73% of Clean Harbors worth $39,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 8.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $90.85 on Monday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $85.67 and a one year high of $118.89. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.34.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CLH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.35 per share, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,223,374. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,677 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,167 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

