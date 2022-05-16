Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 48,057 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Keysight Technologies worth $36,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $542,479,000 after purchasing an additional 81,274 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,282,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $375,004,000 after buying an additional 257,299 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 122.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,529,000 after purchasing an additional 889,369 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,546,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $319,313,000 after purchasing an additional 39,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,438,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,277,000 after buying an additional 16,352 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.77.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $136.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.20. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.06). Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.