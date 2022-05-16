Citigroup Inc. Has $34.21 Million Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 297,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,440 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Boston Properties worth $34,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BXP. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.36.

BXP opened at $112.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.18 and a 12 month high of $133.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.39.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 112.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

