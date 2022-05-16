Citigroup Inc. Sells 226,881 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 637,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 226,881 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $33,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $71.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.89 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.62. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $37.13 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.69). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -241.38%.

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $801,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,974,454.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $167,721.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,683,842.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,094 shares of company stock worth $4,176,872 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.