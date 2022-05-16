Citigroup Inc. Sells 39,760 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,760 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Nucor worth $38,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 401.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 83,514 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NUE opened at $123.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.84. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $187.90.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 27.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.64.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

