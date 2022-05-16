Citigroup Inc. Sells 47,884 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,884 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.16% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $35,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD stock opened at $111.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.29. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.95 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 13.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.60.

About Expeditors International of Washington (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.