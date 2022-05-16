Citigroup Inc. Sells 595 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $29,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.09.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $261.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $285.62 and its 200 day moving average is $297.09. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $236.35 and a one year high of $332.37. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.20%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total value of $17,788,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,377 shares of company stock worth $21,148,716 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

