Citigroup Inc. Sells 71,256 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,256 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of CBRE Group worth $37,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 7,406 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $725,788.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $80.80 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.97 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.66 and its 200-day moving average is $96.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

