Citigroup Trims Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Target Price to $11.00

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 91.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of Custom Truck One Source stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.73. 446,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,773. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Custom Truck One Source has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36.

Custom Truck One Source ( NYSE:CTOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $356.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $14,916,959.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

