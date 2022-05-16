Citigroup Trims Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Target Price to $3.00

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markforged from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.45.

Get Markforged alerts:

Shares of NYSE MKFG opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.82. The company has a market cap of $546.34 million, a PE ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 0.89. Markforged has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Markforged ( NYSE:MKFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Markforged had a net margin of 21.87% and a negative return on equity of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $26.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Markforged will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix IX Management CO. LLC acquired a new position in Markforged in the 4th quarter worth $160,671,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markforged by 30.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,580,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398,481 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Markforged by 22.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,935,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,313 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Markforged by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,416,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Markforged by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,832,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,771 shares during the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Markforged (Get Rating)

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.