Citigroup Trims Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Target Price to $118.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $139.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.42% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.44.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $94.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of -0.66. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $79.03 and a twelve month high of $406.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.04.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $251,972.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,822.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total transaction of $207,460.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,031,563.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,130 shares of company stock valued at $6,041,584 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,128,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,668,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,035 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,356 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $308,306,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

