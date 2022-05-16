Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Boosts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,993,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,426 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $148,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,632,000. Nwam LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,809 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BG Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,764,000. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 358,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,732,000 after acquiring an additional 129,824 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded up $1.73 on Monday, reaching $63.08. 19,193,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.19.

