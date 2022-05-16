Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,062 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,175,511. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.96. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.