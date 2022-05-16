Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Decreases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,506 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 19,538 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Comcast by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after buying an additional 3,998,777 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 73,752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 20,751 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 391,359 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $21,889,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.46.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,770,666. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.32. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $189.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

