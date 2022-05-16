Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Decreases Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,648 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,480 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,461 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 67,386 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.48. The stock had a trading volume of 53,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.10. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.63). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $369,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,826.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,700 shares of company stock worth $5,647,859 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EA. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.54.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

