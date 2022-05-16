Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $13.49 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $13,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 387.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,270,000 after purchasing an additional 96,759 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $685,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 339,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $291.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.38.

In related news, Director Andrea B. Smith bought 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. bought 89,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at $101,504,933.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 and have sold 32,655 shares valued at $8,241,766. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $213.64. 29,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,324. The company has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.76 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.95.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

