Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $29.04 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,737 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.0% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $29,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 305.2% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 570.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 227.3% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 292.7% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 49,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,318,000 after buying an additional 37,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.41. 964,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,893,914. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.97 and its 200-day moving average is $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market cap of $510.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $135.43 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.82.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

