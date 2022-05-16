Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $59,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 112,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,787,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.11. 1,440,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,795,035. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.24. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.