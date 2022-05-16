Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 476 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in AON were worth $9,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of AON by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in AON by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in AON by 3.9% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in AON by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.90.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,774 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,251 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $279.26. 7,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,902. The firm has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 0.94. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $223.19 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $311.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.34.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

AON announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About AON (Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.