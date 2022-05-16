Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 693 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $233.93. 17,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $224.02 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.14.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.44.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

