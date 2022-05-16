Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Trims Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,188 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Target were worth $16,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Target by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 162,766 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,670,000 after acquiring an additional 17,562 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 7,490 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.23.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $220.97. The company had a trading volume of 117,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002,542. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $184.00 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

