Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Trims Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $8,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BorgWarner by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,206,000 after acquiring an additional 214,073 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 8.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in BorgWarner by 11.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 70.9% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 72,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.70.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded down $0.80 on Monday, reaching $37.60. 29,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,225. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

