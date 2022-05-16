Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Trims Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 560,557 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,711 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $12,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,621,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 1,447,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,550,000 after acquiring an additional 23,503 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

NYSE:RF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.79. The stock had a trading volume of 202,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,490,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.82. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

