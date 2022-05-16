CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQ) Short Interest Update

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the April 15th total of 5,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on CleanTech Acquisition in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in CleanTech Acquisition by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 378,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLAQ remained flat at $$10.03 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,223. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99. CleanTech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.93.

About CleanTech Acquisition (Get Rating)

Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in the cleantech or climatetech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

