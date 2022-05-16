CloakCoin (CLOAK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $10,998.00

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 16th. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.06 million and $10,998.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 41.1% lower against the dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00002327 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000274 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000349 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007585 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,844,680 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.