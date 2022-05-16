Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Short Interest Update

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the April 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBGPY shares. Investec raised shares of Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,540 ($18.99) to GBX 1,370 ($16.89) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,370.00.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $26.24. 135,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,725. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $50.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.5254 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%.

About Close Brothers Group (Get Rating)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.