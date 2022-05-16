CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Up 60.5% in April

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 174,800 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the April 15th total of 108,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

OTCMKTS CLPHY opened at $9.59 on Monday. CLP has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.1449 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLPHY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CLP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. DBS Vickers downgraded shares of CLP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

