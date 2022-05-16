CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Cut to Hold at Argus

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $230.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Compass Point lifted their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.85.

Get CME Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CME opened at $200.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.67. The company has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $488,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,940. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in CME Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CME Group (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.